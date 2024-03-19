Create New Account
NY Woman Inherits Home from Deceased Parents -- Squatters have Her Arrested
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 hours ago

A woman in Queens, New York, inherited a house from her parents, and discovered squatters living inside. She called the police to have them arrested, instead she was the one who was. This is what happens when you vote for Democrats and socialist who want to strip our nation of property rights. #propertyrights #squatters #woke #homeownership

property rightscommunismsocialistnew yorklawssquattersqueenssquatters lawhomeowner arrestedinherit a housepolice in new yorksquatting laws

