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Amazing Polly - Your Body is Their Weapon - We're all Patients Now
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117 views • November 03, 2020
Are they making us all into chronic patients who will become helpless to - and even complicit in - our own torture through a contrived dependence on 'medical experts'?
A fascinating insight into psychological torture as defined by the Geneva Convention. It fits perfectly into the false Covid-19 - so called - pandemic. It's far more sinister than it appears at face value, and the victims are the compliant and complicit, who are basically falling foul of the Stockholm Syndrome.
A fascinating insight into psychological torture as defined by the Geneva Convention. It fits perfectly into the false Covid-19 - so called - pandemic. It's far more sinister than it appears at face value, and the victims are the compliant and complicit, who are basically falling foul of the Stockholm Syndrome.
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