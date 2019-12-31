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The David Knight Show (12-31-19) Full Show - Last Ditch Effort To Start A War With Iran Results In US Embassy Attack
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7 views • December 31, 2019
In the last few days of 2019, the American Empire attempts to do something it was wanted for the past year, ignite a war with Iran. Following an series of airstrikes in the Middle East on Sunday, the Iraqi Hezbollah faction retaliated, with thousands of supporters attacking the American embassy in Baghdad. From drone attacks to shipping conflicts, this year has been filled with false-flag attempts to start war with Iran, and this seems like a last-ditch effort to draw us into yet another long and costly conflict half a world away. Harrison Smith sits in for David Knight in the last episode of the decade!
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