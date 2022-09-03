X22 Financial Report - The People Will Shutdown Down The [CB]/[WEF] Economic Plan

Ep. 2865a - The People Will Shutdown Down The [CB]/[WEF] Economic PlanRussia is shutting down gas to Germany because of leaks. The People are hitting the precipice and now there is talk of protests when winter hits. This movement will bring down the [CB]/[WEF] and it will spread world wide.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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