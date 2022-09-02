The Revenue of Zhang Songqiao’s CCland Could Not Even Cover the Interest of the Bonds Its Subsidiary Company Issued

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https://gnews.org/post/p1g2v75b3
8/29/2022 Fay Fay Show: After Zhang Songqiao(Cheung Chung-kiu) received more than HK$580 million tax subsidies from the government, his company’s revenue still could not cover the interest of the bonds it issued through this shell subsidiary company.