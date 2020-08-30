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New What On Earth Is Happening Video Show Premieres This Sunday, January 20, 2019
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45 views • August 30, 2020
Introducing the brand new What On Earth Is Happening Live Weekly Video Show!
Every Sunday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm EST on
Premiering January 20th, 2019 at 3:00 pm EST
This new video format show will be a continuation of Mark Passio’s What On Earth Is Happening Podcast series, and will discuss topics related to Consciousness, Mind Control, the Occult, and Natural Law. This show will feature a sophisticated new interface allowing for a more advanced teaching environment through presentation slides, videos and associated visual teaching aids in real-time. Mark will be presenting new original material, conducting guest interviews, and reviewing his previous body of work. Listeners can look forward to a call in segment during the third hour of the show. The What On Earth Is Happening Show will stream live on WhatOnEarthisHappening.com and be simulcast on Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo.
Every Sunday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm EST on
Premiering January 20th, 2019 at 3:00 pm EST
This new video format show will be a continuation of Mark Passio’s What On Earth Is Happening Podcast series, and will discuss topics related to Consciousness, Mind Control, the Occult, and Natural Law. This show will feature a sophisticated new interface allowing for a more advanced teaching environment through presentation slides, videos and associated visual teaching aids in real-time. Mark will be presenting new original material, conducting guest interviews, and reviewing his previous body of work. Listeners can look forward to a call in segment during the third hour of the show. The What On Earth Is Happening Show will stream live on WhatOnEarthisHappening.com and be simulcast on Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo.
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