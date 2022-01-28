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Frontline Nurses Take Stand: Hero RN's Rescuing Captives Being Held for Execution
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280 views • January 28, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Frontline Nurse Nicole Sirotek has saved lives throughout the plandemic, now she's dealing with hospitals starving patients of basic care. She's raising the alarm to stop these horrifying deaths from continuing. Nurse Nicole has helped keep more than 5,000 people out of the hospital, 850 patients from being put on ventilators, managed 421 successful extubations, and won 64 lawsuits fighting for patients and their right to try treatments like ivermectin and the FLCCC protocol. Nurse Nicole suggested that nurses and patients should visit AmericanFrontlineNurses.com, and click on the early intervention tab if they have questions or need help in resisting deadly protocols being ordered by brainwashed doctors. Nurse Nicole joins us today.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtfg0c-frontline-nurses-take-stand-hero-rns-rescuing-captives-being-held-for-execu.html
Frontline Nurse Nicole Sirotek has saved lives throughout the plandemic, now she's dealing with hospitals starving patients of basic care. She's raising the alarm to stop these horrifying deaths from continuing. Nurse Nicole has helped keep more than 5,000 people out of the hospital, 850 patients from being put on ventilators, managed 421 successful extubations, and won 64 lawsuits fighting for patients and their right to try treatments like ivermectin and the FLCCC protocol. Nurse Nicole suggested that nurses and patients should visit AmericanFrontlineNurses.com, and click on the early intervention tab if they have questions or need help in resisting deadly protocols being ordered by brainwashed doctors. Nurse Nicole joins us today.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtfg0c-frontline-nurses-take-stand-hero-rns-rescuing-captives-being-held-for-execu.html
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