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Your ‘Carbon Footprint’ Is A Lie
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
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402 views • July 15, 2022

Your carbon footprint is a scam. Unfortunately, carbon (as in soot) is a real problem for our world. But you’ll never guess who sold us the lie of the so-called evil carbon footprint.

You’ve probably never considered where the term carbon footprint came from in the first place.

And it’ll probably blow your mind to learn it was only created less than twenty years ago by one of the world’s largest oil companies, BP.

And they did it mostly so you’d take the blame for the problem of carbon—and not them—as part of a larger climate propaganda campaign.

Over the years, BP–and the fossil fuels industry in general–have greenwashed the world into believing they care about making a positive change for our environment while getting rich off carbon trading.

In reality, they’ve been conducting their dirty business behind the scenes. WATCH:

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_zjhp5HyfI

https://principia-scientific.com/your-carbon-footprint-is-a-lie-and-we-all-fell-for-it/

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climate changeoilelitesclimate hoaxbp
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