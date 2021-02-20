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COVID VACCINE SAFETY SYSTEMS FAILING -- from theHIghwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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312 views • February 20, 2021
COVID VACCINE SAFETY SYSTEMS FAILING
Link to the Video Source here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-vaccine-safety-systems-failing/

Health officials are coming forward to criticize a lackluster effort by health agencies to implement adequate Covid vaccine safety monitoring and reporting systems ahead of the largest vaccine rollout in history. Del brings to light a shocking 2010 study revealing the current primary system, VAERS, may only capture less than 1% of actual injuries from vaccines, which begs the question: Are we seeing only the tip of a massive Covid vaccine injury iceberg?
Watch/Follow/Support The Highwire and Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com
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fdavaersmodernapfizervaccinesafetydelbigtreecovid19thehighwirepostmarketingsurveillancesafetymonitoring
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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