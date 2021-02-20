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COVID VACCINE SAFETY SYSTEMS FAILING -- from theHIghwire.com
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312 views • February 20, 2021
COVID VACCINE SAFETY SYSTEMS FAILING
Link to the Video Source here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-vaccine-safety-systems-failing/
Health officials are coming forward to criticize a lackluster effort by health agencies to implement adequate Covid vaccine safety monitoring and reporting systems ahead of the largest vaccine rollout in history. Del brings to light a shocking 2010 study revealing the current primary system, VAERS, may only capture less than 1% of actual injuries from vaccines, which begs the question: Are we seeing only the tip of a massive Covid vaccine injury iceberg?
Watch/Follow/Support The Highwire and Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com
Link to the Video Source here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-vaccine-safety-systems-failing/
Health officials are coming forward to criticize a lackluster effort by health agencies to implement adequate Covid vaccine safety monitoring and reporting systems ahead of the largest vaccine rollout in history. Del brings to light a shocking 2010 study revealing the current primary system, VAERS, may only capture less than 1% of actual injuries from vaccines, which begs the question: Are we seeing only the tip of a massive Covid vaccine injury iceberg?
Watch/Follow/Support The Highwire and Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com
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