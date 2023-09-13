How Did CNN Find Osama Bin Laden?
MINUTES OF HORROR
#news #conspiracy #theory #war #september #cnn
How Did a News organization like CNN find Osama Bin Laden? William Cooper a conspiracy theorist touched on this weird theory of how Osama may have been a plant all along.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YXATrKRnGY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.