US House To Investigate Communist China’s Influence on US Government and Banking Industry After Midterm Election

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https://gnews.org/articles/516880
Summary：11/09/2022 The U.S. midterm elections will be followed by a divided government. Jim Banks, who is expected to become the Republican whip, will set up a joint select committee to investigate the influence of the Chinese Communist Party on the U.S. government and banking industry.