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Rapper Calls Out Fake Hip Hop Artist For Tearing Down The Black Community
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20 views • February 15, 2020
Bryson Gray joins Owen to expose the latest liberal insanity from rapper Talib Kweli who got in a twitter battle with Bryson over the MAGA challenge. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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