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𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 🔴 Denigrarea mișcării conservatoare din România
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57 views • September 13, 2020
Invitat special: Bogdan Stanciu, președintele PRO VITA Bucureşti.
ℹ️ Subiectul emisiunii: Denigrarea mișcării conservatoare din România: un dialog între doi practicanți ai conservatorismului autentic.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
ℹ️ Subiectul emisiunii: Denigrarea mișcării conservatoare din România: un dialog între doi practicanți ai conservatorismului autentic.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
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