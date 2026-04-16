"Jesus told us, blessed are the peacemakers, but woe to those who manipulate religion in the very name of God for their own military, economic, or political gain..." - Pope Leo XIV

Adding, from X post:

Pope Leo XIV seems to have doubled down on his digs at the Trump administration after Trump went after him like he was some kind of political opponent, and members of the administration basically told him to “sit down and shut up.”

Pope says, today April 16th on X:

@Pontifex

Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth. #ApostolicJourney #Cameroon https://vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/events/event.dir.html/content/vaticanevents/en/2026/4/16/camerun-incontro-pace.html

https://x.com/Pontifex/status/2044759211100291129





