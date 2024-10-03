Vanilla Cream Dreams: Making Donuts Without an Oven! @Indulovecooking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vanilla Custard Cream Donuts (No Oven) - Donut Nhân Kem Trứng. @indulovecooking
1. The donut dough
350g all purpose flour
150g milk
1 whole egg
40g sugar
7g yeast
2g salt
40g soft unsalted butter
2. The custard cream
1 whole egg + 1 egg yolk (or 3 egg yolks)
300g milk
50g sugar
1 vanilla bean (or vanilla extract)
25g all purpose flour
