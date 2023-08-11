The demise of VACCINE Zealots - LGBTQ edition

When it comes to Vaccine zealots, no other community can match the alphabet brigade.

After what happened to the lgbtq community in the 80 during the AIDS crisis, being experimented on by Anthony Fauci with his wonder drug AZT, where an estimated 300, 000 people were killed by the experimental drug, it is hard to understand why the LGBTQ community put their lives in the hands of Fauci again.

In doing so, many in that community have been wiped out again by the "safe and effective" vaccines.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

