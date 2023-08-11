Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The demise of VACCINE Zealots - LGBTQ edition
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
256 views
Published 15 hours ago

When it comes to Vaccine zealots, no other community can match the alphabet brigade.

After what happened to the lgbtq community in the 80 during the AIDS crisis, being experimented on by Anthony Fauci with his wonder drug AZT, where an estimated 300, 000 people were killed by the experimental drug, it is hard to understand why the LGBTQ community put their lives in the hands of Fauci again.

In doing so, many in that community have been wiped out again by the "safe and effective" vaccines.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

Keywords
demisevaccine zealotslgbtq edition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket