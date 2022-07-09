Finally! Ukraine Used an American NASAMS Air Defense System To Attack Russia

US Military News





Jul 7, 2022 The United States announced it would send the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS to Ukraine to counter the Russian invasion. In the announcement, the U.S. delivered two NASAMS missile systems, four counter-artillery radars, and 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery rounds as part of a new weapons assistance package.





The NASAMS (or Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) is a medium to long-range air defense missile system manufactured by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace in collaboration with Raytheon of the United States.





The NASAMS is best known for its use of Raytheon AMRAAM missiles but has subsequently been operational with command and control of a wide range of short and medium-range weapons and missiles.





Video Credit:

Raytheon Missiles Defense

jército de Tierra español

Ministerie van Defensie

Puolustusvoimat - Försvarsmakten

NATO

US Defense od Department

Міністерство оборони України

radio free europe/radio liberty





Thanks

Note: thumbnails for illustration only





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16Gifg-RHyQ



