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"Hell Opened Up "- USS Liberty Survivor Describes False Flag Attack
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242 views • June 08, 2021
US Navy Veteran Phil Tourney gives his harrowing account on one of the first American assisted and aided false flag attacks by Israel on our citizens.
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