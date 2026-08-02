Another IG farben clipping; interesting!

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The corporate preparations for World War 2 started as early as 1925 with IG Farben as the biggest pharmaceutical and petrochemical cartel. They prepared for the conquest of Europe even with more dangerous silent and invisible weapons after the war.
Like a wasp you tried to kill but it got away and came back more angry than before.