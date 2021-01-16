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Facebook Censors Mexican Cardinal for Denouncing ‘New World Order’
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141 views • January 16, 2021
by THOMAS D. WILLIAMS, PH.D. | 16 Jan 2021
Facebook has censored a video of Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, archbishop emeritus of Guadalajara, for suggesting that globalist leaders are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to bring about a new world order.
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/01/16/facebook-censors-mexican-cardinal-denouncing-new-world-order/
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Facebook has censored a video of Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, archbishop emeritus of Guadalajara, for suggesting that globalist leaders are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to bring about a new world order.
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/01/16/facebook-censors-mexican-cardinal-denouncing-new-world-order/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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