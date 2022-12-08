Clay Clark Episode 2: Explaining The Great Reset

Thank you all for supporting the show! Please subscribe on Bitchute,
Brigheton and Rumble. Follow Patriot Strong on telegram @
t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast Support the sponsors with the links below and
If you feel led to make a donation to the show you can Venmo me
@PatriotStrong My Pillow Hi friends! I wanted to share something with
you that I know you'll love. Right now over at mypillow.com
Mike is offering some of the BEST and deepest discounts ever. You can
open these discounts and more by using my code "STRONG" at checkout or
by visiting www.mypillow.com/STRONG
- My personal favorites are the towels, pillows (I'm a white level) and
the slippers which are made with three layers of foam and padding!
Website: mypillow.com/Strong Code: STRONG
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.