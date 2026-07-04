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RT News - July 4 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
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July 4, 2026

rt.com



The Russian army takes full control of Konstantinovka, a key city in the Donbass which had been a heavily reinforced Ukrainian fortress and logistics hub. Vladimir Putin also says Kiev is trying to divert attention away from Russia's advances with strikes on civilians. This comes after a series of Russian retaliation strikes on Kiev. Moscow says it hit numerous sites linked to Ukraine's military-industrial complex, severely downgrading its strategic potential. Billions for bombs, zero for classrooms. While EU countries scramble to out-spend each other on new weapons and whip up Russia war hysteria, Estonia admits its teachers won't be getting any payrise, as the defense sector's swallowed the budget. A nation united in grief. A six-day funeral ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has began in Tehran. Thousands attend to bid farewell to the late Iranian supreme leader, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February.


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