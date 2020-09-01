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The David Knight Show (1September20 Full Show)
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25 views • September 01, 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:35 Pastor fighting California lockdown: “There is NO PANDEMIC”
— 00:41:31 Medicare says they’re going to review COVID diagnosis (and cash bonus). Hospital lobbying group complains — CDC told us to presume COVID since test don’t work and we don’t have them
— 01:13:35 W.H.O. uses A.I. to analyze not only comments but attitudes. They want to vaccinate the population into a “herd immunity to an Infodemic” — i.e., create a herd mentality that doesn’t question their narrative
— 01:28:08 Here’s what the establishment of hate - pushed by the establishment - is sold
— 01:37:28 Biden’s basement comedy show
— 01:46:12 Black gangs will shoot police “on site” as political street theatre becomes war
— H3S5 More predictions pointing to revolution: scientist says we’re in the middle of a 50 yr cycle of violence.
— 02:04:56 Republicans are rightfully worried about mail fraud in election. In would be a moot point if they would END THE LOCKDOWN. Do they want chaos?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:35 Pastor fighting California lockdown: “There is NO PANDEMIC”
— 00:41:31 Medicare says they’re going to review COVID diagnosis (and cash bonus). Hospital lobbying group complains — CDC told us to presume COVID since test don’t work and we don’t have them
— 01:13:35 W.H.O. uses A.I. to analyze not only comments but attitudes. They want to vaccinate the population into a “herd immunity to an Infodemic” — i.e., create a herd mentality that doesn’t question their narrative
— 01:28:08 Here’s what the establishment of hate - pushed by the establishment - is sold
— 01:37:28 Biden’s basement comedy show
— 01:46:12 Black gangs will shoot police “on site” as political street theatre becomes war
— H3S5 More predictions pointing to revolution: scientist says we’re in the middle of a 50 yr cycle of violence.
— 02:04:56 Republicans are rightfully worried about mail fraud in election. In would be a moot point if they would END THE LOCKDOWN. Do they want chaos?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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