Attraction/Temptation/Action/Sin - Righteousness by Faith (8/13)

The first lesson in overcoming sin we need to learn is that, unless the
victory is accomplished through the Spirit, it is neither permanent nor
long-lasting. The problem, you see, is our carnal nature. And if you’ve
ever tried to correct a flaw in your own character, you must admit it
can’t be accomplished by the exercise of willpower. Willpower is useful
and can do much (for 30 days), but it won’t produce a pure heart.
Until you’re willing to pray, “Lord you've got to change my nature
because that's where the problem rests. You've got to help me see sin
for what it really is rather then rationalize it's just a moment of
pleasure. Help me to have the attitude you want me to have.” When we can
earnestly pray for this attitude, then, by the power of the Spirit, not
by the power of self, those around us begin to see us as a brand new
person. It is the spirit that changes us from within.
Now, I'm not saying that the Holy Spirit changes everything at once;
this is just one test. There’ll be more transformation to come,
hopefully! The valuable lesson about this whole process and what God
wants to reveal to us is, it’s HIS power to do the impossible, not ours
that makes the change permanent.
Please visit our site for more in-depth articles and videos about what
God is trying to do to save you and me!
https://www.wake-up.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.