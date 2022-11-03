Attraction/Temptation/Action/Sin - Righteousness by Faith (8/13)

The first lesson in overcoming sin we need to learn is that, unless the victory is accomplished through the Spirit, it is neither permanent nor long-lasting. The problem, you see, is our carnal nature. And if you’ve ever tried to correct a flaw in your own character, you must admit it can’t be accomplished by the exercise of willpower. Willpower is useful and can do much (for 30 days), but it won’t produce a pure heart. Until you’re willing to pray, “Lord you've got to change my nature because that's where the problem rests. You've got to help me see sin for what it really is rather then rationalize it's just a moment of pleasure. Help me to have the attitude you want me to have.” When we can earnestly pray for this attitude, then, by the power of the Spirit, not by the power of self, those around us begin to see us as a brand new person. It is the spirit that changes us from within. Now, I'm not saying that the Holy Spirit changes everything at once; this is just one test. There’ll be more transformation to come, hopefully! The valuable lesson about this whole process and what God wants to reveal to us is, it’s HIS power to do the impossible, not ours that makes the change permanent. Please visit our site for more in-depth articles and videos about what God is trying to do to save you and me! https://www.wake-up.org

