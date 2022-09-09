Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Plymouth MA Beach with Banners for Freedom! Day 3
70 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Plymouth MA Beach with Banners for Freedom! Day 3 September 8 2022Live on Plymouth beach with Banners for Freedom! 

https://www.banners4freedom.com/ We are The People that are sharing the truth and fighting back against censorship of mainstream media by going directly to

the streets of the USA crowdfunded and fueled by The People and for The People.

We are your outlet to come together and Raise Banners of Truth.


We have raised over $445,000 since Nov. 2021 and have been able to put up over 175+ outdoor billboards across 30 states,

 500+ indoor billboards, 30 bus benches, mobile digital trucks, and more!

The Covenant Restoring the Ancient Paths

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Keywords
robert ageebanners 4 freedomplymouth massachusettsthe covenant restoring the ancient pathsjamie agreeday 3 sept 8 2022

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket