The 500-Year Practice TikTok Turned Into a 15-Second Trend

This Zen practice releases perfectionism and anxiety at the root: your body, not just your mind.
If we're just meeting, hi there!
I'm an Australian lawyer, professionally trained actor and karate black belt sharing the Shen Power Method™: a body-first approach to leadership that builds the physiological foundation most training ignores.
The pathway: strong body → calm mind → courageous expression.
Through Vitality Qigong and Chen Taiji, we rebuild physical capacity - the stamina, regulation, and grounded presence to sustain peak performance without burning out. Then we develop Facilitas: the ease and fluency in speech and manner that turns hallway conversations, coffee chats, and high-stakes moments into authentic influence.
Don't mistake this for mindset work. We train the nervous system and the conversation as one integrated skill - so our presence finally matches the capability that's always been inside us.
Grateful for your company on this path.
0:51- True Wabi-Sabi Origins
2:15- Why Self-Acceptance Actually Works
5:08- Passive vs Active Self-Acceptance
5:58- Song: Tai Chi's Secret to Confidence
7:36- Ichi-Go Ichi-E: Why Impermanence Matters
8:48- Your Nervous System Holds Perfectionism
9:42- How to Practice Wabi-Sabi
15:20End Screen