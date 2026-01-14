BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 500-Year Practice TikTok Turned Into a 15-Second Trend
The 500-Year Practice TikTok Turned Into a 15-Second Trend
Ryan Sobolski - Shen Power
Ryan Sobolski - Shen Power
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 01/29/26, 01:32 AM

This Zen practice releases perfectionism and anxiety at the root: your body, not just your mind.

💎 "The 3 Treasures" Diagnostic Quiz → https://creatorcavern.com/quiz


📚 Recommended Reading (my Amazon Affiliate links):

-- Tao Te Ching (Lao-Tzu) - https://amzn.to/44mNlyc

-- Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life (Wayne Dyer) - https://amzn.to/4rTzsBH

-- Striking Thoughts (Bruce Lee) - https://amzn.to/4iVWaoI

-- The Untethered Soul (Michael Singer) - https://amzn.to/456gz4C

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

If you buy through these links, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.


If we're just meeting, hi there!


I'm an Australian lawyer, professionally trained actor and karate black belt sharing the Shen Power Method™: a body-first approach to leadership that builds the physiological foundation most training ignores.


The pathway: strong body → calm mind → courageous expression.


Through Vitality Qigong and Chen Taiji, we rebuild physical capacity - the stamina, regulation, and grounded presence to sustain peak performance without burning out. Then we develop Facilitas: the ease and fluency in speech and manner that turns hallway conversations, coffee chats, and high-stakes moments into authentic influence.


Don't mistake this for mindset work. We train the nervous system and the conversation as one integrated skill - so our presence finally matches the capability that's always been inside us.


Grateful for your company on this path.


#WabiSabi #Zen #InnerPeace


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CreatorCavern", "CIVILITY Ecosystem", "CIVILITY Constellation" are legally registered trade marks of Ryan Sobolski. Further trade marks include "Shen Power Method".


----------


RESEARCH CITATIONS


Curran & Hill, 2019 (Psychol Bull) - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29283599

Limburg et al., 2017 (J Clin Psychol) - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28026869

Hill & Curran, 2016 (Pers Soc Psychol Rev) - https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1088868315596286

Flett et al., 2003 (J Rational-Emotive & CBT) - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A%3A1025051431957

Samfira & Sava, 2023 (Front Psychol) - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38155692

Ferrari et al., 2018 (PLOS ONE) - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5821438

Woodfin et al., 2021 (Front Psychol) - https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.751294/full

Seekis et al., 2017 (Body Image) - https://self-compassion.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Seekis2017.pdf

Slater et al., 2017 (Body Image) - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1740144516305265

Barron et al., 2021 (Body Image) - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33556914

Li et al., 2025 (J Psychosom Res) - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022399925000856

Nair et al., 2015 (Health Psychol) - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25222091

Wilkes et al., 2017 (J Behav Ther Exp Psychiatry) - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0005791616301719

Weineck et al., 2020 (PLOS ONE) - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7725306

Osypiuk et al., 2020 (J Altern Complement Med) - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7488202

Quixadá et al., 2022 (Front Psychol) - https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.800727/full

Keywords
self acceptanceself confidencezenqigongauthenticitydaoismtaoisminner peacetaijiwabi sabipeace of mindquiet confidenceperfectionism and anxiety
Chapters

0:51- True Wabi-Sabi Origins

2:15- Why Self-Acceptance Actually Works

5:08- Passive vs Active Self-Acceptance

5:58- Song: Tai Chi's Secret to Confidence

7:36- Ichi-Go Ichi-E: Why Impermanence Matters

8:48- Your Nervous System Holds Perfectionism

9:42- How to Practice Wabi-Sabi

15:20End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
Resistance training shields the brain: Study shows lifting weights can reverse early cognitive decline

Resistance training shields the brain: Study shows lifting weights can reverse early cognitive decline

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Massive secret freshwater reservoir off U.S. East Coast could supply NYC for 800 years

Massive secret freshwater reservoir off U.S. East Coast could supply NYC for 800 years

Patrick Lewis
Sinking ice on Europa could deliver life&#8217;s ingredients to a hidden ocean, study finds

Sinking ice on Europa could deliver life’s ingredients to a hidden ocean, study finds

Cassie B.
The Pediatric RICO Suit: CHD Exposes the AAP&#8217;s Foundation of Fraud

The Pediatric RICO Suit: CHD Exposes the AAP’s Foundation of Fraud

Mike Adams
Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy