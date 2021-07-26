TruNews - 7/26/21*

Jul 26, 2021"AMERICA PREPARES FOR WAR WITH DOOMSDAY DRILLS AS CHINA BUYS TEXAS BORDER RANCH"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, host Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke lead the investigation into the public announcement of the infamous ‘Doomsday Plane’, and its message to China and Russia that the US is ready to go to war. Rick and Doc discuss the latest abomination in the United Methodist Church, as an ordained drag queen takes to the pulpit, endorsed by the denomination’s media service.Patrick Howley of National File talks to Edward and Lauren about the Chinese infiltration of various aspects of American society. In our final segment, Milo joins the team to talk about the neutering of the conservative message in the Republican Party.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/26/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror