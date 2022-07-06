Learn Why Alex Jones was Trending for Declaring Independence from Satanic Aliens

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Learn why Alex Jones trended on Twitter during the July 4th holiday for a rant telling Americans to declare independence from the “alien force… attempting to exterminate the majority” of humanity.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-trends-on-twitter-for-celebrating-independence-from-cyborg-slaves-of-satan/