Learn Why Alex Jones was Trending for Declaring Independence from Satanic Aliens

Learn why Alex Jones trended on Twitter during the July 4th holiday for a rant telling Americans to declare independence from the “alien force… attempting to exterminate the majority” of humanity.

Read more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-trends-on-twitter-for-celebrating-independence-from-cyborg-slaves-of-satan/

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