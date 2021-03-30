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Illegals Seen At Airport In McAllen Texas With Envelopes of Cash
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80 views • March 30, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
The War Room With Owen Shroyer
In breathtaking fashion, Owen and the crew uncover that migrants are indeed being flown out of McAllen Airport to locations all over the nation, with border patrol stickers emblazoned and travel information and supplies all packed up for convenience to their next destination. Owen breaks it all on down in this breaking report
https://banned.video/watch?id=6062860a53a8ab6b25b640e3
The War Room With Owen Shroyer
In breathtaking fashion, Owen and the crew uncover that migrants are indeed being flown out of McAllen Airport to locations all over the nation, with border patrol stickers emblazoned and travel information and supplies all packed up for convenience to their next destination. Owen breaks it all on down in this breaking report
https://banned.video/watch?id=6062860a53a8ab6b25b640e3
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