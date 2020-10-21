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What God Says About President Trump
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48 views • October 21, 2020
A prophet from India was sent to the USA to deliver a message from the Lord about the importance of the upcoming election. If Trump is elected the US will have another four years of Grace. If not, the US will fall and never rise again. This was a Word for the US that this prophet of God was given at the end of Sept. and the first week of October.
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