BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump and Unintended Consequences
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
80 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 3 months ago

“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”


This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.


Under President Trump, the U.S.A. may impose tariffs on other countries.

Are there any unintended consequences?


Under certain circumstances, President Trump may not militarily defend other members of the NATO alliance.

Are there any unintended consequences?


Under President Trump, migrant’s asylum appointments have been canceled.

Are there any unintended consequences?


Might the unintended consequences of a Donald Trump Presidency actually lead to the rise of the Beast that enforces all buying and selling through the mark of the Beast - 666?


If so, who might that beast be?


Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on the unintended consequences of a Donald Trump Presidency.


Read the full article to this video titled 'Unintended consequences of an Apocalyptic Donald Trump presidency

' at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/unintended-consequences-of-an-apocalyptic-donald-trump-presidency/

Keywords
trumpconsequencesunintended
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy