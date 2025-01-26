Donald Trump and Unintended Consequences

“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





Under President Trump, the U.S.A. may impose tariffs on other countries.

Are there any unintended consequences?





Under certain circumstances, President Trump may not militarily defend other members of the NATO alliance.

Are there any unintended consequences?





Under President Trump, migrant’s asylum appointments have been canceled.

Are there any unintended consequences?





Might the unintended consequences of a Donald Trump Presidency actually lead to the rise of the Beast that enforces all buying and selling through the mark of the Beast - 666?





If so, who might that beast be?





Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on the unintended consequences of a Donald Trump Presidency.





