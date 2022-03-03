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Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Data Drop & What You Can’t Say About the Ukrainian President, Zelensky
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
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Sam and Thomas discuss the Biden State of the Union Address, The Left Wing LOVES a Gay NAZI in leather, Zelensky, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial data drop and much more…
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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