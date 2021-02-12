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MUST SEE: CDC Admits Massive Number Of Old People Dying After Taking COVID Vaccines
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1431 views • February 12, 2021
MUST SEE: CDC Admits Massive Number Of Old People Dying After Taking COVID Vaccines
Alex Jones breaks down how the Centers For Disease Control's own statistics reveal that a significant number of elderly people who receive COVID vaccinations die minutes, hours, days, or weeks after their inoculation. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60259a0fd7e6630024f38b8a
Alex Jones breaks down how the Centers For Disease Control's own statistics reveal that a significant number of elderly people who receive COVID vaccinations die minutes, hours, days, or weeks after their inoculation. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60259a0fd7e6630024f38b8a
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