© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Message from God to Humanity
Follow
1
Share
Report
77 views • November 17, 2021
Are you looking from the Truths of Life? What happens exactly after death, how Earth shall be transformed into a New Earth, and who is the Messiah? If you would like to know what message God has for humanity, then come and listen to our Words. Words which can lead ALL people by free choice into True Salvation. It is always your choice what thoughts you embrace and which not. Choices are causes and have always consequences in this human life and in your true life after death. Life is all about thoughts and choices. Choose well.
------- PDF link; --------------- https://docdro.id/KwMcJWn
-------Website link; -------- https://contacttfp4.wixsite.com/creations-of-god
------- PDF link; --------------- https://docdro.id/KwMcJWn
-------Website link; -------- https://contacttfp4.wixsite.com/creations-of-god
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.