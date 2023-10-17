Create New Account
Moment Palestinian Doctor Is Forced To Identify Son Killed In Airstrike While On Shift 😢
MIRRORED from ITV News

17 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0kXElSxBtY&list=WL&index=13&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

A Palestinian doctor was forced to identify the body of one of his sons, in the hospital where he was working, after he was killed in an Israeli air strike.

Dr Mohammed Abu Moussa has spent the past week treating Gazan civilians injured in the conflict which has killed at least 2,750 Palestinians.

But during a shift at the ER, he was told his own family had been brought to the hospital after their home was bombed.


