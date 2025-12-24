What Makes the Jews So Special?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-will-all-nations-come-against-israel-0

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.





In this first segment of our program, we’re continuing our discussion of Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.





Dave, I want to quote from the prophet Zechariah: “Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of trembling unto all the people round about when they shall be in the siege both against Judah and Jerusalem. And in that day I will make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces.”





In another verse (that’s Zechariah 12:2,3)—and then Zechariah 14:2,3 says, “For I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle and the city shall be taken then shall the Lord go forth to fight against those nations.”