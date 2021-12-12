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Can the Great Tribulation start in 2022 or 2023?
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22 views • December 12, 2021
Much is happening around the world today. Is the Great Tribulation about to begin? Various ones have pointed to it starting in 2022 or 2023--and stated that they got 2022 from the Holy Spirit. What about centuries old predictions supposedly pointing to 2022 by Nostradamus and Paracelsus? Some Muslims have pointed to Jesus returning in 2022 or 2023. Is that possible? Should you rely on Jonathan Cahn's views of the 'Shemitah year' to understand prophecy? What about the 'Super Shemitah' (also known as the Jubliee year)? Are there still signs that Jesus and Daniel pointed to that we need to see first? If so, what do they include? What is the earliest year that the Great Tribulation can begin according to scripture? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "When Will the Great Tribulation Begin? 2022, 2023, or 2024?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/when-will-the-great-tribulation-begin.htm
A written article of related interest is available titled "When Will the Great Tribulation Begin? 2022, 2023, or 2024?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/when-will-the-great-tribulation-begin.htm
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