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Tina Blanco Interview: Satellite Phones, Starlink and AI Preparedness for Grid-Down Emergencies
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- Hurricane Season and Satellite Phone Preparedness (0:00)

- Diesel Storage and Emergency Communication (2:10)

- Starlink and Off-Grid Communication (7:18)

- Digital Footprint and Privacy Concerns (10:26)

- Future Innovations and Community Preparedness (16:43)


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