07-27-2025 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 58 First Commandment

Exodus 34:10 And He said, “See, I am making a covenant. Before all your people I am going to do wonders such as have not been done in all the earth, nor in any nation. And all the people among whom you are shall see the work of Yahuah. For what I am doing with you is awesome. 11“Guard what I command you today. See, I am driving out from before you the Amorite and the Kena‛anite and the Ḥittite and the Perizzite and the Ḥiwwite and the Yeḇusite. 12“Guard yourself, lest you make a covenant with the inhabitants of the land where you are going, lest it be a snare in your midst. 13“But break down their slaughter-places, and smash their pillars, and cut down their Asherim – 14for you do not bow yourselves to another mighty one, for Yahuah , whose Name is jealous, is a jealous El - 13“But break down their slaughter-places, and smash their pillars, and cut down their Ashěrim – 14for you do not bow yourselves to another mighty one, for Yahuah whose Name is jealous, is a jealous Ěl – 15lest you make a covenant with the inhabitants of the land, and they whore after their mighty ones, and slaughter to their mighty ones, and one of them invites you and you eat of his slaughterings, 16and you take of his daughters for your sons, and his daughters whore after their mighty ones, and make your sons whore after their mighty ones. 17“Do not make a moulded mighty one for yourselves.
