Joe Oltmann Untamed | Dale Comstock & Jonathan Moseley | Maduro, Tina Peters Breakdown | 01.15.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
151 views • 2 days ago

In today's high-octane episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, we dive into the dramatic aftermath of yesterday's January 14, 2026, Tina Peters Colorado Court of Appeals hearing, where a three-judge panel (Ted Tow, Craig Welling, and Lino Lipinsky de Orlov) relentlessly grilled prosecutors on major flaws: a blatant indictment error swapping "might" for "must" that wrongly escalated a potential misdemeanor to felony, the questionable punishment of her protected First Amendment speech by branding her a "charlatan" at sentencing, and the exclusion of key evidence showing no personal gain signaling serious cracks in the Attorney General's case and potential paths to resentencing or reversal.

We also unpack escalating chaos in Minnesota, where President Trump blasts corrupt politicians on Truth Social for failing to stop professional agitators looting federal vehicles, stealing rifles, and vandalizing ICE operations while Kyle Seraphin raises sharp questions about leftist gun hypocrisy, and "Tampon Tim" Walz's rhetoric fans the flames. Joe fires back with a strong post affirming most Coloradans stand with ICE, POTUS, law, order, and common sense, exposing the radical minority's grip through fraud and bots.

We welcome Delta Force veteran and Green Beret Dale Comstock, author of American Badass, for a no-holds-barred tactical breakdown of a potential Maduro extraction drawing from his legendary 1989 explosive breach of Modelo Prison in Panama, weighing modern challenges with Russian/Chinese influence, urban threats, foreign actor backlash (Iran, Hezbollah), oil infrastructure risks, narco-state fallout, and post-removal protection lessons amid hybrid warfare. Later, attorney Jonathan Moseley (22-year veteran, George Mason Law grad, Jan. 6 defender for Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, American Thinker contributor) returns for an in-depth follow-up on the oral arguments, dissecting the judges' tough questioning and what it means for Tina's fight. This is an unfiltered truth on domestic injustice, global ops, and the battle for America catch us live now!


