Situation Update, June 27, 2022 - Roe decision brings us CLARITY on the LUCIFERIANS running the abortion child sacrifice cult

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It’s all the same pool now: the left-wing vaccine pushers, abortion instigators, LGBT indoctrinators, child groomers, transgender genital mutilators, pedophiles and luciferians… they have become a homogenized group of death cult practitioners who feed on children while working to destroy every Christian person or pro-life on planet Earth.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-27-roe-decision-brings-clarity-luciferians-running-the-abortion-child-sacrifice-cult.html
0:00 intro
1:34 abortion and transgenderism
12:04 rainbow flag explanation
18:43 possessed protesters
21:34 constitutional interpretation
29:29 the abortion issue
36:35 weapons against people of color
42:28 outcome for overturning Roe vs Wade
49:15 summary
53:17 conclusion
59:20 outro
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