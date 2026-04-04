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❗️In the midst of the suffering and hardship Australians are experiencing due to the fuel crisis Prime Minister Albanese announces his latest trick:
⛽️Instead of lifting sanctions on Russian oil and fertiliser imports Albanese announces "free mental health therapy" for Australians who are doing it tough.
🤡Is this some kind of sick joke?
📢🤬Albo, Australians don't need mental health therapy - they need diesel!
@AussieCossack
Adding,
Ukrainian TCC beat up a man, now fell into a coma:
A mobilized Ukrainian fell into a coma after sustaining a severe head injury in Dnepropetrovsk
The victim's wife told local media that he was attacked by unknown individuals in balaclavas without uniforms. On the phone, the man complained of a severe headache, and reported that he was being taken to the TCC to pass medical examination. The woman found her husband via geolocation at one of the hospitals - by the time he was handed over to the doctors, he could hardly speak, and later fell into a coma.
The TCC claimed that the injury was allegedly caused by "his own negligence while trying to escape".