RT News - April 4 2026 9AM GMT

April 4, 2026

rt.com





Iran launches more strikes on Israeli infrastructure. That's as US forces are actively trying to retrieve the pilot of a fighter jet downed by Tehran. New footage shows the US-Israeli strike on the B1 bridge in Iran up close. That's as the death toll from the attack rises to 13. RT visits another key piece of civilian infrastructure, a sports stadium in Tehran, that's also been left in ruins. As Russian forces take control of several more frontline settlements, Ukraine ramps up its forced mobilization efforts, to compensate for the thousands of soldiers lost.





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