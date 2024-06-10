© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & LIVER PROBLEMS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3X2Zg1s
WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & KIDNEY PROBLEMS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/450q4kP
Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://sunfruitdan.co/45frlo7
Why You Should Test for a G6PD Deficiency Before Taking Methylene Blue! - https://bitly.ws/3b8Jr
Things You Can Combine With Methylene Blue! - https://t.ly/FjPKA
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & MEDICATION DANGEROUS INTERACTIONS!
One thing everyone should be aware of is taking medication, and you should consider also using Methylene Blue, which is a scientifically proven nootropic, healing, and detoxifying blue organic dye.
This is why Methylene Blue can have a dangerous interaction with many types of medication, and in this video, "WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & MEDICATION DANGEROUS INTERACTIONS!" I explain in this video why, what types of medications interact negatively, the negative effects that can occur if they are taken on the same day, and more.
If you are using medication and you want to try Methylene Blue, make sure to watch this video: "WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & MEDICATION DANGEROUS INTERACTIONS!" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno