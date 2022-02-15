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Reptilian hybrid children are placed in NWO jobs & human children are used as child sex slave & food
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655 views • February 15, 2022
For some reason, Jessie Czebotar and the host witch of the video program, who has the pendant of the upside down human, is hiding the fact that all these Illuminati hierarchy bloodline cloned hybrid human avatar body people are not human souls, but they are either Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid people or Draco Prime royal bloodline reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars like Lt. Col. Michael Aquino and Jimmy Savile and Zacharia Sitchin. Their staple diet is humans. This is why the grand high priestess Gloria Vanderbilt’s son, Anderson Cooper the CNN television host Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar is a VIP customer at the Cannibal Club restaurant, just like Meryl Streep and Chelsea Clinton and Katy Perry, who are all Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch elite feminists. 90% of Hollywood celebrities are not humans. These people are diabolically opposed to the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus and the Christians and Christian values. This is why they cook alive us real Christians of God with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. Jessie Czebotar should be well aware that these Illuminati people are not human soul people, but they are nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar spirit people. Unless, she is an infiltrator sent into the Christian community to try to cover up their true identity, by doing partial exposures of the factions that are playing the role of the villains to take the blame, in order to sell the cover up lie to the humans that these people are just ordinary humans who are victims of the situation that they are under, so they should not be targeted by the avengers or Christians. In that case, Jessie Czebotar may not be human either, but she may be one of their undercover reptilian hybrids or Draco avatars disguising as a human who became a Christian. It is true she is sharing a lot of false doctrines about the Bible, which comes from Satanism’s occult esoteric perverted teachings, whether she believes they are true or whether she is spreading those false doctrines intentionally. I have left out those portions of her video. The video host also seems like a New Age witch, and a fake woman, who is hiding the fact that she is a man. What they should know is that the New Age witches are not human souls and the Rothschilds are not human souls, and they are Draco hybrids made from human eggs and Draco cells, but this witch and Jessie keep saying that we need to forgive all the reptilian hybrid Satanist pedophile cannibal world elites, because Jesus loves them, and the Christians should not fight them. They keep using Bible verses out of context, too. They use fake Bible verses, too. All these things show me that they do not have the Holy Spirit of God. Meanwhile, they are still eating our children. Something is very strange about what these two people are selling about the Christians disengaging all spiritual warfare with these pedophile cannibal Satanists and for the human law enforcement to stop hunting these people down, and we need to have “love and light” forgiveness for these pedophile cannibal global elites. It just sounds like a big propaganda campaign by these Satanist elites to avoid anger and criticism and revenge and Christians’ prayers against them, because we real Christians exposed all about them to the entire world.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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