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Silent War Ep. 6208: "We Are at War with Russia" Dem Regime War On U.S. Citizens.
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133 views • May 08, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
World's Largest Fertilizer Company Warns Crop Nutrient Disruptions Through 2023.
Attorney General Merrick Garland Unveils New “Office of Environmental Justice” to Advance Biden’s Climate Agenda.
They Better Be Or They’re Gonna Be Out of Here!” – Biden Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy Threatens Airlines to Follow New Sustainable Energy Rules or Face Destruction.
“This is Beyond Shocking” – American Frontline Doctors on FDA Approval of Failed Ebola Drug Remdesivir By the FDA for “Treatment” of Covid-19 in Babies.
They’re Going to Get Us All Killed: Biden Regime Helped Ukraine Sink Russian Ship the Moskva – Then Leaked it to Warmongers in Liberal Media.
"Yeah, I'm Smart": Dr. Oz Repeatedly Booed At MAGA Rally Over Abortion Flip-Flop.
Poor Rail Service Threatens US Economy, Shippers Tell Federal Regulators.
States Sue Biden Administration For 'Pressuring And Colluding' With Big Tech To Censor Free Speech.
Fake News CNN Warns the Far Right Is Calling for Violence Following Leaked Roe v. Wade Decision… Is Chris Wray’s FBI Plotting Again?
Pro-Abortion Protesters March on Homes of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and Chief Justice Roberts.
“At the End of the Day, We are at War… We Are at War with Russia” Democrat Lawmaker Confirms Biden Regime Has Entered a War with Nuclear-Armed Russia.
The FDA Finally Admits that COVID-19 Should Be Treated Like the Flu.
Local News Reporting “Empty Shelves” At Food Banks — Is It Time To Prepare?
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Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
World's Largest Fertilizer Company Warns Crop Nutrient Disruptions Through 2023.
Attorney General Merrick Garland Unveils New “Office of Environmental Justice” to Advance Biden’s Climate Agenda.
They Better Be Or They’re Gonna Be Out of Here!” – Biden Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy Threatens Airlines to Follow New Sustainable Energy Rules or Face Destruction.
“This is Beyond Shocking” – American Frontline Doctors on FDA Approval of Failed Ebola Drug Remdesivir By the FDA for “Treatment” of Covid-19 in Babies.
They’re Going to Get Us All Killed: Biden Regime Helped Ukraine Sink Russian Ship the Moskva – Then Leaked it to Warmongers in Liberal Media.
"Yeah, I'm Smart": Dr. Oz Repeatedly Booed At MAGA Rally Over Abortion Flip-Flop.
Poor Rail Service Threatens US Economy, Shippers Tell Federal Regulators.
States Sue Biden Administration For 'Pressuring And Colluding' With Big Tech To Censor Free Speech.
Fake News CNN Warns the Far Right Is Calling for Violence Following Leaked Roe v. Wade Decision… Is Chris Wray’s FBI Plotting Again?
Pro-Abortion Protesters March on Homes of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and Chief Justice Roberts.
“At the End of the Day, We are at War… We Are at War with Russia” Democrat Lawmaker Confirms Biden Regime Has Entered a War with Nuclear-Armed Russia.
The FDA Finally Admits that COVID-19 Should Be Treated Like the Flu.
Local News Reporting “Empty Shelves” At Food Banks — Is It Time To Prepare?
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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