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Scientist Worked On Bill Gates Vaccine Delivery System Talks!
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41 views • May 12, 2021
Bio-Chemist says that 10-years ago he worked on the Bill Gates vaccine delivery system says that it's insane that anyone would take this vaccine, yet his wife and daughter did.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609a88800eaea61f8ef234dc
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609a88800eaea61f8ef234dc
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