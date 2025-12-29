BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Glyphosate- & Parasite-Detoxing Meal Plan
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
28 views • 1 day ago

A sample meal to help prevent consuming pesticides/herbicides as well as compensate for the effects of and detoxing of the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer as well as possibly detoxing parasites.

Many of the links mentioned are on any of the below:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Microplastic-FREE sea salt by: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt


Avoid GMOs & pesticides by growing your own food w/:

Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns


Select items from Sprouts and other sellers listed at InstaCart.com

Use my referral link to get $10 off your order: https://inst.cr/t/c4e070a47 OR tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

Or enter code:

DTSENG1F0C0

To ZAP parasites, use one of the Rife healing frequency machines made by:    

spooky2-mall.com 


SAVE $$$ by entering & applying any of the 4 discount codes below:


danny

HowToDieOfNothing

Healthmerica

detoxroundup

(NOT case-sensitive). To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/RifeMachines

STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Linktr.ee/Biomat


$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]


Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To schedule a free net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


Watch videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid


DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer .

To save $ on pool chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.


