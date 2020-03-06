"Francis Chan and Division in the Church" explores a sermon Francis Chan gave his church in January, 2018, which includes strong statements about gossip and disunity within the ranks. Here Francis makes a comparison between himself and Moses and Paul, comparing his church to the ark of the covenant and the Jewish temple in Jerusalem. He also says something to imply that God will kill people who disagree with him. Could this sermon be an unofficial response by Francis to attempts by Voice in the Desert to establish communication with him, especially where he says, "Have nothing to do with them" several times? This video looks at the importance of unity within the church based on the sacredness of what Jesus taught (e.g. the passage in Matthew 18:15-17 about conflict resolution). Check out the music video at the end!