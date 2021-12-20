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Interactions Between Climate Fluctuation and the Changes in Gravity which May Affect Sea Level Rise with Carmen Boening
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111 views • December 20, 2021
Can gravity really affect climate change to a noticeable degree? While it may not be widely known, gravity changes over time and has a wide range of implications. Listen up to learn:
The purpose of the GRACE mission
How ice shelves are affected by gravitational changes
What projections for the future hold
Carmen Boening, a Scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, shares her work with an experiment to determine gravity's effect on the global climate.
While the climate crisis has had the spotlight recently, other factors may contribute to climate change that go under the radar. Specifically, gravitational fluctuation has more of an effect than you may think.
To do this, viewing tidal patterns on a large scale can give insight into how the gravitational fields change. By observing these changes, we can form projections on how the sea level may change to the tenth of a millimeter.
Visit https://science.jpl.nasa.gov/people/boening/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
The purpose of the GRACE mission
How ice shelves are affected by gravitational changes
What projections for the future hold
Carmen Boening, a Scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, shares her work with an experiment to determine gravity's effect on the global climate.
While the climate crisis has had the spotlight recently, other factors may contribute to climate change that go under the radar. Specifically, gravitational fluctuation has more of an effect than you may think.
To do this, viewing tidal patterns on a large scale can give insight into how the gravitational fields change. By observing these changes, we can form projections on how the sea level may change to the tenth of a millimeter.
Visit https://science.jpl.nasa.gov/people/boening/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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